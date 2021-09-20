RCB captain Virat Kohli 71 runs away from becoming the first Indian batsman to achieve rare milestone in T20 cricket

When Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, walks out to bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL 2021 clash on Monday, he will have the opportunity to become the first Indian batsman to breach the 10,000-run mark across T20s. He is just 71 runs away from achieving the rare feat.

Should the Team India skipper score the required 71 runs, he will become the fifth batsman in the world to get to 10,000 T20 runs. Having turned up for India (in T20Is), Delhi (in domestic cricket), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (in the IPL), Kohli has played scored 311 296 58 9929 runs in 311 matches at a strike-rate of 133.95. Between 2007 and 2021, he has scored 5 hundreds and 72 fifties.

The list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket is currently led by ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, who has amassed 14,261 runs in 446 matches at a strike rate of 36.94. He has smashed 22 centuries and 87 fifties.

Second in the tally is Gayle's West Indies teammate, Kieron Pollard, scoring 11,159 runs in 561 matches. He has one century and 56 half-centuries to his name.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, with 10,808 runs and 66 fifties in 436 games, is third in the list. And finally, David Warner rounds off the top 4 with 10,017 runs in 304 matches. He has smashed 8 centuries and 82 fifties.

Right-hander Kohli also possesses a stellar IPL record. He is currently the highest run-scorer of all time with 6076 runs in 199 matches. With 5 centuries and 40 fifties in the cash-rich league, he is closely followed by Shikhar Dhawan's 5577 at second.

RCB currently sit third in the points table with 5 wins (10 points) from the first seven matches.