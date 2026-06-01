RCB celebrations take a hit, Tim David suspended for one game after throwing an ice bag aggressively towards umpire

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s celebrations have taken a hit following their star batsman Tim David’s suspension. David played an important cameo of 24 off 17 balls in RCB’s chase of 156 runs. There was a time when RCB looked in a spot of bother having been reduced to 91/4, but David joined Virat Kohli, and both added a crucial 41 runs to bail their team out of the precarious situation. The Aussie dominated the partnership and hit three fours and a six.

Tim David won't play in RCB's first game next season!(PTI)

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Turns out that David, in the 10th over of the Gujarat Titans innings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. As a result, he has been given a one-game suspension. Next year, when RCB start another defence of their title, David can’t feature in the first match. It may be noted that this wasn't the first time this season that David found himself in the soup because of his behaviour.

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{{^usCountry}} “Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 50% of his match fee and has also accumulated two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 50% of his match fee and has also accumulated two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The incident occurred during the 10th over of the first innings when, following the fall of a wicket, David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The incident occurred during the 10th over of the first innings when, following the fall of a wicket, David threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. {{/usCountry}}

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“David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Mr Javagal Srinath.

“This was David’s third Level 1 offence of the season, having committed his first offence in Match 20 (one Demerit Point) and his second offence in Match 54 (two Demerit Points). He has now accumulated five Demerit Points, which result in a one-game suspension. Accordingly, he will be suspended for RCB’s first game of the next IPL season or the first game of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027,” an IPL release read.

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