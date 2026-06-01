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RCB celebrations take a hit, Tim David suspended for one game after throwing an ice bag aggressively towards umpire

What a shame! He played an important cameo in RCB’s title-defending win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday night

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 09:21 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s celebrations have taken a hit following their star batsman Tim David’s suspension. David played an important cameo of 24 off 17 balls in RCB’s chase of 156 runs. There was a time when RCB looked in a spot of bother having been reduced to 91/4, but David joined Virat Kohli, and both added a crucial 41 runs to bail their team out of the precarious situation. The Aussie dominated the partnership and hit three fours and a six.

Tim David won't play in RCB's first game next season!(PTI)

Turns out that David, in the 10th over of the Gujarat Titans innings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, threw an ice bag aggressively in the direction of umpire Nitin Menon. As a result, he has been given a one-game suspension. Next year, when RCB start another defence of their title, David can’t feature in the first match. It may be noted that this wasn't the first time this season that David found himself in the soup because of his behaviour.

Also Read: Fast bowling legend calls Virat Kohli ‘most important cricketer ever’ and exalts his relentless ‘drive’ to win

“David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Mr Javagal Srinath.

“This was David’s third Level 1 offence of the season, having committed his first offence in Match 20 (one Demerit Point) and his second offence in Match 54 (two Demerit Points). He has now accumulated five Demerit Points, which result in a one-game suspension. Accordingly, he will be suspended for RCB’s first game of the next IPL season or the first game of the franchise he represents in IPL 2027,” an IPL release read.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / RCB celebrations take a hit, Tim David suspended for one game after throwing an ice bag aggressively towards umpire
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