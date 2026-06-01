ICC suspends this cricket board from its membership after serious breaches

The ICC Board has come up with a major decision on Monday. It has suspended Cricket Canada for breaching some serious membership obligations. Canada recently played in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Canada played in the last two T20 World Cups. They have also played four ODI World Cups: in 1979, 2003, 2007 and 2011. Cricket Canada got the ICC Associate Membership way back in 1968.

The Canadian team boasts a lot of players from the sub-continent, especially from India and Pakistan. It’s been reported that there have been some serious governance issues in the local governing body. However, the ICC has not given the exact reasons.

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Be that as it may, the ICC has confirmed that the Canadian team will continue to be eligible to participate in future ICC events. Last year, Cricket USA had also been suspended.

“The ICC Board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations.

"In taking this decision, the ICC Board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body. Accordingly, Canadian national representative teams will continue to be eligible to participate in ICC events during the period of suspension.

"To support the continued participation and development of the national teams, Cricket Canada will be permitted to access ICC funding through a controlled funding mechanism, under the oversight of ICC management, solely for approved national team programmes.

"The ICC will also provide Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions aimed at addressing the governance and administrative issues identified by the Board. The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC Normalisation Committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the Board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met,” the ICC said.