Fast bowling legend calls Virat Kohli ‘most important cricketer ever’ and exalts his relentless ‘drive’ to win

Stuart Broad, one of two fast bowlers to take 600 Test wickets, has praised India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli unequivocally after the former captain’s important contribution to RCB winning back-to-back IPL titles on Sunday night at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing 156 to win against Gujarat Titans, Kohli led with 75 not out as RCB won the match rather comfortably with 12 balls to go and five wickets in hand. What a champion Virat Kohli is! (PTI)

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Broad said there is hardly any tournament that Kohli has not won in the last 15 years or so. He goes on to say Kohli could be the most important cricketer during this period. “There is an argument that he could be the most important cricketer ever in such a moving environment that we've seen over the last, sort of, 15 years. For clarity on his achievements, he's won the under-19 World Cup as captain. Champions Trophy trophy twice, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, held the World Test Championship Mace as captain for 3 years and now 2 IPL titles,” Broad said on the "For the Love of Cricket'" podcast.

One couldn't agree more! Broad also brought up golfer Rory McIlroy’s example, who took 11 years to break his major jinx. After a major in 2014, his next major came in 2025 at the Masters. Earlier this year, he won it again. It’s pretty similar to Kohli, who took 18 years to win an IPL last season and then just like that, there came another.

“And it did feel like the IPL was going to be the one that slipped past him, didn't it? It's sort of that Rory McIlroy scenario where everyone was sort of desperate for him to win. It looked like he just wasn't going to get over the line. And then once he's won it, gone back to back. And there must have been some good leadership around that group, including him, to be able to, I don't know, it's not easy to go back to back. It's not easy just to turn up for the next season. Oh, we'll just do it again. You know, you have to reset your goals. You have to reset your motivation and drive. And Kohli just never lacks drive, does he?” the 39-year-old said.