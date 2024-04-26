'RCB change coaches, players instead of changing the most important thing...': Gibbs' 'Chinnaswamy' message to franchise
RCB ended a six-match losing streak as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise has been the subject of intense scrutiny and debate this year in the IPL. Year after year, the team's inability to clinch the IPL trophy has led to a constant cycle of changes, from coaches to players, in a desperate attempt to find the winning formula. But what if the problem lies not with the personnel, but with the very ground they call home?
The recent win against SRH offered a temporary respite for the RCB, but the underlying problem persists; the side has been leaking runs and the shorter boundaries at the stadium don't help their bowlers. While RCB's management has been quick to implement sweeping changes, former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs suggests that the team's home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, may be the root cause of their woes.
Gibbs believes that RCB may just be more successful if they divert their energy towards bringing a change to the surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium rather than replacing head coaches and players.
"RCB change everything from coaches to players every other season with no success instead of changing the most important thing and that’s the nature of their wicket " said Herschelle Gibbs.
The Chinnaswamy Stadium, renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, has consistently favoured high-scoring encounters, often putting the bowlers at a significant disadvantage. This inherent bias towards batsmen has undoubtedly shaped the team's playing style and recruitment strategy, leading them to prioritize explosive batting talent over a well-rounded bowling attack.
In a league where the balance between bat and ball is crucial, RCB's reliance on their batting prowess has often backfired, as they find themselves unable to defend even formidable totals on their home turf. This year, RCB faced six successive losses in the season before their win against the Sunrisers on Thursday; they have also conceded the highest IPL innings total of all time, with SRH smashing 288/3 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this month.
Perhaps it may be time to consider the radical approach – a complete overhaul of the Chinnaswamy pitch, transforming it into a more balanced surface that rewards both bat and ball.
