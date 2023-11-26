RCB eye big splash in IPL 2024 auctions after being left with highest purse post retention deadline day

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released 11 players and have been left with a purse of ₹40.75 crore after the deadline day for Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to reveal the names of the players they have retained and released. Among those that they have let go of are the likes of Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and India pacer Harshal Patel. RCB look set to revamp their entire bowling lineup in 2024(AFP)

Among the other released players are New Zealand players Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, England's David Willey and Indian players like, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav. Among the 11 they have released, seven are designated bowlers or, in the case of Parnell, and Hasaranga bowling all-rounders.

Additionally they also traded all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed for Mayank Dagar, another all-rounder, from Sunrisers Hyderabad.In the list of retained players is England pacer Reece Topley but he is prone to injuries. Mohammed Siraj is the only regular of the playing XI who has been retained among the bowlers.

This has left RCB with a purse of ₹40.75 crore, which is easily the highest among all teams after Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad with ₹34 crore stand second. Speculation has been rife on social media about RCB potentially going all out to bring in Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. While the fast bowler has pulled out of the IPL a number of times in the past since he last played for RCB in the 2015 season, he had said that he wants to play in 2024 so as to help in preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Players released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Players traded out: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar