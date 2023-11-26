close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / RCB eye big splash in IPL 2024 auctions after being left with highest purse post retention deadline day

RCB eye big splash in IPL 2024 auctions after being left with highest purse post retention deadline day

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 26, 2023 10:40 PM IST

RCB seem to be set to undertake an overhaul of their bowling lineup with a number of frontline names being released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released 11 players and have been left with a purse of 40.75 crore after the deadline day for Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to reveal the names of the players they have retained and released. Among those that they have let go of are the likes of Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and India pacer Harshal Patel.

RCB look set to revamp their entire bowling lineup in 2024(AFP)
RCB look set to revamp their entire bowling lineup in 2024(AFP)

Among the other released players are New Zealand players Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, England's David Willey and Indian players like, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav. Among the 11 they have released, seven are designated bowlers or, in the case of Parnell, and Hasaranga bowling all-rounders.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Additionally they also traded all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed for Mayank Dagar, another all-rounder, from Sunrisers Hyderabad.In the list of retained players is England pacer Reece Topley but he is prone to injuries. Mohammed Siraj is the only regular of the playing XI who has been retained among the bowlers.

This has left RCB with a purse of 40.75 crore, which is easily the highest among all teams after Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad with 34 crore stand second. Speculation has been rife on social media about RCB potentially going all out to bring in Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. While the fast bowler has pulled out of the IPL a number of times in the past since he last played for RCB in the 2015 season, he had said that he wants to play in 2024 so as to help in preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Players released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Players traded out: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule, India vs Australia Live Score and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out