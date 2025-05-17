RCB fans swarm Chinnaswamy with Virat Kohli's Test jersey in stirring tribute to India icon after retirement from format

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium turned into a sea of white on Saturday as a host of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans arrived wearing Virat Kohli’s Test jersey — the iconic No. 18 in India whites — to pay tribute to the star batter, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The gesture, initiated as a fan campaign by online, snowballed into a full-fledged show of emotion ahead of the team’s crucial IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli's picture in Test jersey is displayed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium(AP)

Vendors near the stadium were seen selling the Test jersey in bulk, while social media was flooded with images of fans donning the kit not traditionally associated with T20 cricket.

“It's our tribute to the great man. No. 269 has officially retired, so we have decided to pay a tribute to him. If I had a chance to meet him, I would ask him to take the Test retirement back," a fan said.

Watch:

The campaign wasn’t officially endorsed by the RCB franchise, but it drew enough attention for the team’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, to address it during the pre-match press conference.

“It’s not something we’ve talked about in the dressing room,” he said, “but I’ve certainly noticed the fans talking about it. I don’t think it’ll impact the players much, but it’s a nice touch.”

Saturday marks Kohli’s first appearance since his emotional farewell to Test cricket on May 12, when he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites… I’ve given it everything I had,” he had written, reflecting on a 14-year journey that saw him become India’s most successful Test captain and one of the format’s finest modern-day batters.

Weather could play spoilsport

While the mood was celebratory in the stands, there remained nervous glances at the skies. The toss was delayed due to incessant rain in Bengaluru, with a thunderstorm forecast throughout the evening. Both teams risk losing a valuable point in case of a washout.

KKR, especially, are in a tight spot. With 11 points from 12 games, a washout would leave them with a maximum possible tally of 14, potentially short of what’s needed to reach the playoffs. RCB, in contrast, are better placed in the standings and still in contention for a top-two finish.