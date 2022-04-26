RCB predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: RCB look to put disastrous batting performance behind them

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Attention will be on Virat Kohli as well following his second consecutive first ball duck in the competition. RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game.

While the Challengers come into the match on the back of a demoralising nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan have had two successive wins and are one of the in-form teams this season. While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time.

All of them failed miserably, however, in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they were blown away for just 68 runs. They now face one of the most formidable bowling attacks in the tournament and would be hoping to put that little howler behind them.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals:

Faf du Plessis: The RCB captain seemed to have come to form when he smashed 95 against the Lucknow Super Giants was part of the top order collapse against SRH that resulted in them getting hammered in their previous game.

Anuj Rawat: Rawat may just be at the end of his rope here. While he looked good initially, he has been out for 12, 0, 4, and 0 in his last four matches.

Virat Kohli: He holds all kinds of batting records in the IPL but his form has completely deserted him this year. Kohli would be looking to avoid a hat-trick of golden ducks. The former captain has scored just 119 runs in 8 games so far at a strike rate of just over 122.5.

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell has got good starts but is yet to convert them into truly big totals. In five games so far, Maxwell has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of over 179.

Suyash Prabhudessai: Prabhudessai may get another chance but time might just be running out for the youngster unless the RCB management has decided to invest in him. In 4 games, he has scored 65 runs at an average of 16.25. 34 of these runs came in one match.

Shahbaz Ahmed: He is yet to take a wicket but has been a handy batter for RCB. Shahbaz has scored 178 runs in 6 innings so far at an average of 35.60.

Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper): Karthik's run of unbeaten scores finally came to an end as he too could not stop the collapse of his team's batting order. Regardless, he would remain one of the most important wickets to take for RR, particularly if he comes in in the last five overs. Karthik has scored 210 runs at a ridiculous average of 105 and even more ridiculous strike rate of 200 in 8 innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Handy with both bat and ball, RCB would hope that Hasaranga provides a better safety net for them in case another batting collapse happens. As a bowler, he has been their best, taking11 wickets in 8 games at an average of 20.18.

Harshal Patel: One of their key performers, 9 wickets in 7 games at an average of 21.44. He has also bowled at a decent economy of 7.42.

Josh Hazlewood: Hazlewood has been a valuable addition and made RCB's bowling attack truly formidable. The Australian fast bowler has 8 wickets in 4 games at an average of 14.62. The Aussie pacer looks in good form and owns an economy of 7.80.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj has picked 6 wickets in 8 games at an average of 48.66. The right-arm fast bowler has an economy rate of 9.73 so far, something he will be looking to reduce in the coming games.

