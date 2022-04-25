IPL 2022: After Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne, CSK endure fresh injury scare; star all-rounder hurts ankle, sent for scan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have so far endured a tough season in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team lost Deepak Chahar even before the tournament started, which certainly have hindered their plans. Adam Milne was the second CSK player to meet with a similar fate and as per reports Moeen Ali's participation too looks bleak as we enter the halfway stage of the tournament. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

A report in ESPNCricinfo on Monday evening stated that the star all-rounder injured his ankle on Saturday during a training session. However, the franchise are yet to receive the scan results as they fret over his availability in the upcoming matches.

Moeen was not part of the CSK setup in their clash against Mumbai Indians, which saw MS Dhoni grabbing all the limelight. He last played against Gujarat Titans, which CSK lost by three wickets.

Moeen had arrived late for the tournament following a delay in acquiring a travel clearance. He has so far played in five matches, in which he has scored 87 runs and has been equally lackluster in the bowling department.

Meanwhile, CSK, who have just managed two wins so far in the season, are placed second-last on the points table. The team are currently engaged in an IPL encounter against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings and will hope for a positive result.