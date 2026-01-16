RCB rolls out INR 4.5 crore AI upgrade even as Chinnaswamy’s IPL 2026 fate hangs in the balance

"The solution leverages advanced analysis of video, audio and text data to accelerate investigations and enable faster, more accurate decision-making. Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response. RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately ₹4.5 crore," RCB said in a release.

"The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety"

RCB have made the proposal in an official communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face a big task in ensuring their home matches in the upcoming season remain at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as uncertainty over the matter continues to grow and the final decision remains pending. However, the franchise is desperate to get it in its favour and has proposed installing 300-350 AI-enabled cameras at the venue, offering to bear the estimated cost of ₹4.50 crore for this crowd management initiative.

RCB lifted their maiden IPL title last year, but the celebrations that followed turned tragic. A stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the title-winning celebrations event claimed 11 lives, casting a shadow over the historic triumph. In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB announced compensation for the families of the victims and set up a foundation to connect with the fans.

No competitive cricket at Chinnaswamy since the stampede Since then, the venue has not hosted any competitive cricket. The state government has recently refused permission for Vijay Hazare Trophy matches to be held at the stadium, citing failure to meet prescribed safety norms and concerns over crowd management.

The franchise has been under scrutiny due to uncertainty about next season’s venue, and has now taken a significant step by introducing new technology at the stadium to improve crowd management and safety.

“RCB has partnered with Staqu, a technology company with a proven track record in enhancing public safety through automation and data-driven intelligence. Staqu’s state-of-the-art facial recognition technology and intelligent monitoring of objects, crowd, perimeters and vehicles has assisted many State Police forces in their regular monitoring and investigations,” the franchise stated.

“The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure and seamless matchday experience for all fans,” it added.