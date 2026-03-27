RCB title defence gets a lift with Josh Hazlewood’s arrival but Andy Flower confirms absence in IPL 2026 opener vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have received a timely boost ahead of the new IPL season with Josh Hazlewood joining the squad in India. Although the Australian quick will miss the opening match, his arrival comes as a big positive for the defending champions, especially with Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Thushara ruled out for the entire campaign. Hazlewood played a key role in RCB’s title-winning run last year and remains central to their plans this season as well. Josh Hazlewood will miss the IPL 2026 opener. (AP)

The experienced pacer is still working his way back to full fitness after dealing with hamstring and Achilles issues, which kept him out of the Ashes at home and the recent T20 World Cup. Despite those concerns, his presence in the camp lifts the mood and adds depth to the bowling attack. In the previous season, Hazlewood delivered consistently, picking up 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 17.54.

Amid injury concerns, RCB head coach Andy Flower delivered a reassuring update on Hazlewood’s condition and his expected return to action.

“Hazlewood arrived yesterday and he’s looking fit. It’s great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won’t be ready for tomorrow because he’s just arrived, but we’ll monitor his fitness closely and we’re looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon,” he said.

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RCB relying heavily on Indian pace options With Hazlewood unavailable and Thushara ruled out, RCB are likely to rely on an all-Indian pace attack, at least in the early stages of the season. Experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the unit, with Rasikh Salam and Mangesh Yadav emerging as strong contenders to complete the bowling lineup.

Flower expressed confidence in the team’s Indian pace options, highlighting the progress made by young seamers in the squad. He noted their hard work and development in recent months, adding that they are well-prepared to step up and make an impact when given opportunities this season.

“We’re happy with the Indian seamers in the squad. Rasikh is a better bowler than he was last year, and he’s worked very hard on his game. We’re also pleased to have recruited Mangesh and we’ve been encouraged by Abhinandan’s progress recently. All three have qualities that put them in good shape if they get their opportunities in this tournament,” Flower said.