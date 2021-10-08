Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV
cricket

IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV

IPL 2021 Live Streaming, RCB vs DC: All you need to know about live streaming details of Match 56 on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.
Virat Kohli's Bangalore up against Rishabh Pant's Delhi. (IPL/Twitter)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:12 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns in the last league stage game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. It’s been a great season so far for both sides and they managed to keep themselves in the top half of the table throughout the tournament. For DC, it has been a pleasing journey under Rishabh Pant’s leadership. After a few initial hiccups, they established themselves as one of the strongest sides. RCB, on the other hand, looked well-balanced, probably for the first time since 2016. From winning the season opener to qualifying for the play offs without depending on other match results, it’s been a great tournament for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. As two strong sides lock horns, a cracker of a contest is expected tonight.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

