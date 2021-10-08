IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs RCB: Will DC experiment with winning combo by bringing in veteran spinner?

Delhi Capitals have been the side to beat in Indian Premier League 2021. Moreover, they are on a great run as they have made it to the playoffs for the third year in a row and tonight, they will definitely put their best foot forward to outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore and finish the league stage on the top of the points table. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in the previous encounter and would like to repeat and dish out a similar show against Kohli’s RCB in Dubai. In order to do that, the team can make a small change to their winning combination.

Let’s have a look at DC’s predicted XI vs RCB:

1 Shikhar Dhawan: The DC opener has been in a great vein of form but the last few games haven’t been so impressive for him. As a result, has also lost out on the Orange Cap for the time being. But Dhawan has immense experience and knows how to bounce back. He is one big knock away from getting back in form ahead of the Playoffs.

2 Prithvi Shaw: Unlike the India leg, Shaw is yet to fire up to his capabilities in the UAE. He has been a trusted opener for his team and if he fires tonight, RCB better watch out, that’s for sure.

3 Shreyas Iyer: The former captain has also returned strong following the injury that kept him away from the first half of the tournament. He has been playing an anchor role in the middle-order and is a vital cog in the line-up.

4 Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK): Pant’s captaincy in the IPL 2021 has been excellent. The way he has been leading his team has impressed everyone but he still needs to be consistent with the bat in hand. He has been getting fine starts but hasn’t converted them into bigger scores. If he can improve on that, it will be another big positive for his side.

5 Shimron Hetmyer: The big-hitter from the Caribbean is considered as a match winner and he played like one against CSK the other day. He has the power to hit big shots and snatch the game away from the grip of opponents.

6 Lalit Yadav: The youngster can make his return in place of Ripal Patel who didn’t impress much on his IPL debut. If the management wants to continue with Ripal, it won’t be a bad idea either but in case of any changes, Yadav could be a great option.

7 Amit Mishra: Having already qualified for the playoffs, the team management could rest Ravichandran Ashwin for a game and bring in Amit Mishra who is yet to play game in the UAE. Getting Mishra in place of Ashwin won’t affect the combination much.

8 Axar Patel: Axar’s success rate with the ball in hand has been on the higher side in the last couple of game. He is indeed a big positive for the side and his capabilities to play big shot makes his more special.

9 Avesh Khan: The highest wicket-taker of Delhi Capitals, Avesh Khan is one of the key bowlers in the line-up. With 22 scalps in his kitty, he is second player on the list of players who have taken the most number of wickets this season.

10 Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has not been in the best of forms, but he still may get one more match before DC thinktank start thinking about replacing him.

11 Anrich Nortje: The another South African in the line-up who hasn’t bowled up to his potential this season. Like the last edition, DC would expect him to go full throttle and get back rhythm as soon as possible.

DC predicted XI vs RCB: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.