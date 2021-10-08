RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Kohli can bring back his trusted weapon, promote de Villiers higher to outclass Delhi Capitals

The four-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad was heart-breaking for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A win could have increased their chances of grabbing the second position on the points table, following the conclusion of IPL 2021 league stage. However, the tournament for them isn't over yet. All they can do is to consolidate the 3rd spot by winning tonight's encounter against an in-form Delhi Capitals. Since it is the final game they play before heading to the knockouts, a change in the lower-order could be expected.

Let's have a look at RCB’s predicted XI vs DC:

1 Devdutt Padikkal: He missed out on a half-century the other night and which cost RCB the match. Padikkal's dismissal put pressure on the team as they couldn't finish the chase, despite AB de Villiers returning an unbeaten innings. The Karnataka batter will look to finish the league stage on a high.

2 Virat Kohli (Captain): Captain Kohli didn’t do much with the bat in hand as he was dismissed right in the first over. With the kind of form he is carrying, a blissful knock from him would be a delight to watch.

3 KS Bharat (WK): The young wicketkeeper-batsman has been doing a fine job in the middle order. He can be played at No. 3 instead of Dan Christian who is yet to find his batting mojo on the UAE soil.

4 Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder is currently RCB’s most consistent player. Unlike the last edition, Maxwell has redefined his way of playing and is in red hot form. He had an unfortunate dismissal against SRH but not all days are the same. All eyes will be on him once again.

5 AB de Villiers: The UAE-leg of the tournament is yet to witness a blitzkrieg from AB de Villiers. Though he is in a decent nick, he needs to convert the good starts into bigger scores. One big knock and the opponents will step back themselves. Hopefully, Kohli would make him bat a notch higher

6 Shahbaz Ahmed: Ahmed is one of the players who quietly does his job and never fails to contribute to the team's cause. Against SRH, he returned wicketless but was economical. One more game might bring him back among wickets.

7 Kyle Jamieson: It's time for RCB to bring in their most valuable asset in the bowling unit. It's an important game for Kohli & Co, and having Jamieson back in the mix will only multiply the chances of ending the game successfully.

8 Yuzvendra Chahal: Kohli’s go-to spinner, Chahal has been the game-changer for RCB. Many batters are still to read his bowling entirely and that’s makes him the most dangerous bowler in the lot. Interestingly, he is the only RCB bowler to pick a wicket in every game in the second phase of the tournament.

9 Daniel Christian: Sending Dan to bat at No. 3 was not a fruitful decision but with the ball, he was spot on. The Aussie all-rounder was the most economical bowler for the team in the previous game and he can be taken ahead for another game.

10 Harshal Patel: The highest wicket-taker of the tournament is enjoying one of the best phases of his cricketing career. The death over specialist would be raring to go against Delhi Capitals for one last time in the league stages.

11 Mohammed Siraj: IPL 2021 is missing the Mia Magic – the prowess of Mohammed Siraj. He was too good against SRH but couldn’t grab a wicket. Tonight against DC, he would love to bowl against the likes of Dhawan, Shaw and Pant.

RCB predicted XI vs DC: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal