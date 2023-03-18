Home / Cricket / WPL 2023, RCB vs GG Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants look to reignite playoff hopes in rematch
WPL 2023, RCB vs GG Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants look to reignite playoff hopes in rematch

Updated on Mar 18, 2023 06:40 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants live score, WPL 2023 RCB vs GG latest scorecard updates: RCB face GG in match 16, on Saturday. Follow here live score and latest updates of RCB vs GG cricket match, straight from Mumbai.

WPL 2023, RCB vs GG Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Latest Updates
WPL 2023, RCB vs GG Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Latest Updates(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023 Latest Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Giants in match 16 of WPL 2023, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Currently bottom of the five-team table, RCB will be looking to bounce back and win their remaining two games, to keep their playoff hopes alive. It is also the same for GG, who are fourth in the standings and face similar fate. The last time both these sides met was in match 6, which GG won by 11 runs. Chasing a target of 202 runs, RCB were restricted to 190/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Ashleigh Gardner. Meanwhile, Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley smacked half-centuries to take GG to 201/7 in 20 overs in the first innings.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 18, 2023 06:40 PM IST

    RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Last meeting

    Both sides faced each other in match 6, which GG won by 11 runs. In what is more like a rematch, RCB will be eyeing revenge! Chasing target of 202 runs, RCB were restricted to 190/6 in 20 overs. Initially, GG posted 201/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Harleen and Dunkley.

  • Mar 18, 2023 06:27 PM IST

    RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Kim Garth in hot form

    Garth has become GG's star bowler this season, and has taken eight dismissals, which makes the team's highest wicket-taker this season. She took two wickets in their previous fixture, in which they defeated DC by 11 runs. She is also fifth in the Purple Cap race.

  • Mar 18, 2023 06:20 PM IST

    RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Focus on Ellyse Perry

    Despite RCB's poor batting form, Perry has stepped up as their senior player and is second in the Orange Cap race, with 205 runs from six games. Focus will be on her, RCB will be hoping to put in a strong batting display. She will also need to perform with the ball.

  • Mar 18, 2023 06:12 PM IST

    RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Akash Chopra's criticism of GG

    Recently, former India cricketer Chopra criticised GG for their approach in WPL 2023. He said, "Gujarat have multi-fold problems. How can a team having Rachael Haynes and Mithali Raj have such poor thinking? It just seems cluttered. Sophia Dunkley was in good form, she was the Player of the Match, and you dropped her. You play Laura Wolvaardt with confidence in the next match, you feel she will do good, but you drop her when she gets out and bring back Sophia. Will you change in the next match again?"

  • Mar 18, 2023 05:54 PM IST

    RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Virat Kohli's advice to RCB

    Earlier this week, Kohli had some special advice for RCB. He said, "Always think about the opportunity that you have rather than how bad it is right now. There is always a flip side to it, and it could always be worse than this."

  • Mar 18, 2023 05:50 PM IST

    RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar

    Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

  • Mar 18, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second WPL 2023 match, which will be between RCB and GG. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!

