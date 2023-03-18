WPL 2023, RCB vs GG Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants look to reignite playoff hopes in rematch

RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023 Latest Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Giants in match 16 of WPL 2023, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Currently bottom of the five-team table, RCB will be looking to bounce back and win their remaining two games, to keep their playoff hopes alive. It is also the same for GG, who are fourth in the standings and face similar fate. The last time both these sides met was in match 6, which GG won by 11 runs. Chasing a target of 202 runs, RCB were restricted to 190/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Ashleigh Gardner. Meanwhile, Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley smacked half-centuries to take GG to 201/7 in 20 overs in the first innings.

