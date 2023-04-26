Home / Cricket / RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Co. eye revenge after Eden demolition
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Co. eye revenge after Eden demolition

Updated on Apr 26, 2023 04:30 PM IST

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to keep the winning momentum intact when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. After enduring an eight-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring encounter, RCB have won back-to-back matches and will now aim for a hattrick. Standing in front them will be KKR, who will be desperate to get their campaign back on track. KKR have lost four matches on the trot and find themselves on the bottom half of the table with four points from seven encounters. While Virat Kohli is expected to lead RCB yet again, KKR will once again bank on spinner Suyash Sharma, who had made a fantastic IPL debut against the same opponent earlier this season. Catch the LIVE updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders:

  • Apr 26, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: What did Mike Hesson say?

    Ahead of the match, RCB's director of cricket operations Hesson said, "If we look at last year, the top order struggled and the likes of Shahbaz, DK, Lomror were exceptional for us last year. This year we've played five games already at home where the top order obviously is always going to do well...As the tournament unfolds and we get away from Chinnaswamy and our middle order will get further opportunities, we've got a lot of confidence in them."

  • Apr 26, 2023 04:19 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: What did KKR opener Jason Roy have to say?

    Ahead of the match, KKR opener Roy said, "The talk in the camp is that we've just got to keep pushing hard, we got to keep enjoying ourselves. It's very easy in cricket, especially in short format cricket, to lose and lose a lot of confidence. So we're trying to keep the confidence high, trying to smile around the change room, making sure that our methods don't change too much."

  • Apr 26, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Orange Cap race

    RCB captain Du Plessis is currently on top of the Orange Cap race with 405 runs in seven matches, and is followed by CSK opener Conway (314) in second position. DC skipper Warner (306) is third, followed by GT opener Gill (284) in fourth position. Meanwhile, RCB's Kohli is in fifth position.

  • Apr 26, 2023 03:34 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 31 matches, with RCB winning 14 times and KKR coming out on top in 17 occasions.

  • Apr 26, 2023 03:32 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Last meeting

    Both sides faced each other in the first-half of IPL 2023, with KKR winning by 81 runs at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. Chasing a target of 205 runs, RCB were bowled out for 123 runs in 17.4 overs, with Varun Chakravarthy taking a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma scalped three dismissals and Sunil Narine bagged two wickets.

    Initially, KKR posted 204/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Shardul Thakur (68), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57) and Rinku Singh (46).

  • Apr 26, 2023 03:09 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

    KKR: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

  • Apr 26, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, which will be played at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match starts at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates!

