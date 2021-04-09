IPL 2021: 'They're even stronger now' - MI's Ishan Kishan lauds RCB's new recruits Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson

Hours before the opening match of IPL 2021 between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Ishan Kishan said the addition of big-ticket overseas cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson will make RCB a stronger unit going into the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Both Maxwell and Jamieson were picked up by RCB for record amounts in the IPL 2021 auction held in February this year. Maxwell, who was released by KXIP (now Punjab Kings), was roped in for ₹14.25 crore while the New Zealand pacer Jamieson was snapped at a whopping ₹15 crore.

Reacting on the RCB side ahead of their match in Chennai, Kishan said the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are full of great players.

“There are so many good players… legendary players in that team and also the new recruits that have come in like Jamieson, Maxwell… They are even stronger now,” Kishan said in a video released by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

The dashing left-hander who will for the first-time enter an IPL as one of the best players of his side, said Mumbai Indians would want to break the jinx of the opening match and start their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note.

“We are focussing this season to win our first match, something we haven’t done,” said Kishan.

MI have lost all their opening matches of the season in last eight years. The last time MI won their first match of an IPL was back in 2012.

The defending champions, however, enter on the back of successive IPL titles and have the chance of making it three in a row, something which no team in the IPL has ever achieved.

Kishan said, the best thing about MI is the fact that they are not depended on individual performance. Almost of their players stand up and make notable contributions when needed.

“Last season we had talked about that we need to win the even (numbered) year and we did in a very good manner. We played extraordinary cricket. It wasn’t about individual performances, we played as a team everyone performed. In each and every game there was a new man of the match. That’s the best part of a team to know that all your players are in good form,” Kishan said.

MI captain Rohit Sharma too sounded positive about their chances this year.

"The feeling in the camp is absolutely electric and upbeat. It is the start of the new season, we all know that. The guys are very excited to get going. We've got some new faces in the squad as well which is exciting. IPL is always an exciting time and coming off from playing a lot of cricket as well. So, looking forward to get going. I think it is going to be a good one this year as well. Hopefully, we can do the right things. We can continue from where we left in Dubai," Rohit said in a video posted by the MI on their official Twitter handle.