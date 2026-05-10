RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma battle; RCB try to return to winning ways

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood are two players trying to come back to form after a couple of quiet outings.

RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers from Bengaluru say goodbye to their home city for the time being, calling Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium their home for their last two matches of this season. RCB enter this match against struggling MI after two losses in their last two matches, which has slightly impeded their momentum this season – but the tightness of the table means a win tonight will nonetheless likely move them up to the top of the pile, given their terrific net run-rate. RCB will be slightly concerned regarding the form of some of their star players recently, headlined by Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. However, such is their quality in their depth that RCB have remained competitive throughout. They will back the chances of coming roaring back against Mumbai, who only have three wins all season and were dominated the last time these two teams met at the Wankhede. With Rohit Sharma having returned, the match also allows an opportunity to see two Indian legends grace the pitch again – Rohit has been in good form, and will be looking to pull the wool over Virat Kohli's eyes. RCB will be aspiring to climb to the top of the table but MI are now a team fighting for survival. There are a lot of questions for the team in blue to try and answer at this point in time, but the quality at their disposal is still sensational – if they manage to click, they are the rare team which has the firepower to fight against RCB's stacked unit. ...Read More

RCB will be slightly concerned regarding the form of some of their star players recently, headlined by Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. However, such is their quality in their depth that RCB have remained competitive throughout. They will back the chances of coming roaring back against Mumbai, who only have three wins all season and were dominated the last time these two teams met at the Wankhede. With Rohit Sharma having returned, the match also allows an opportunity to see two Indian legends grace the pitch again – Rohit has been in good form, and will be looking to pull the wool over Virat Kohli's eyes. RCB will be aspiring to climb to the top of the table but MI are now a team fighting for survival. There are a lot of questions for the team in blue to try and answer at this point in time, but the quality at their disposal is still sensational – if they manage to click, they are the rare team which has the firepower to fight against RCB's stacked unit.