'RCB’s identity still built around Virat Kohli'; Anil Kumble drops reverse scoop hint for IPL 2026: 'Don’t be surprised'

Virat Kohli is all set to return in Royal Challengers Bengaluru colours, with excitement building after his last appearance in January during the ODI series against New Zealand. The seasoned batter has looked in excellent touch in the format since stepping away from Tests and T20Is, continuing to anchor innings with authority. As one of the league’s biggest draws, his comeback always carries added buzz. Kohli currently sits on 8,661 runs from 267 matches, including eight centuries and 63 fifties, and will have a major milestone in sight, becoming the first player in IPL history to breach the 9,000-run mark. Virat Kohli will return to action in IPL 2026 in RCB colours. (X Image/@RCBTweets)

Anil Kumble, who has led RCB in the past, reflected on Virat Kohli’s deep-rooted bond with the franchise, highlighting how the franchise’s identity has revolved around him for over a decade. He also pointed to the unmatched fan loyalty in Bengaluru, underlining Kohli’s lasting legacy with the team.

"Yes, RCB’s identity is still built around him. If you look back at RCB over the last 10-12 years, it has always been about someone like Virat Kohli. Once he took over the captaincy in 2013, it has been about his presence with the franchise. Of course, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle received a similar kind of support. I was fascinated when AB walked in to play his 100th Test match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, you could see the kind of reception he received even while representing South Africa. That shows the kind of love people of Bengaluru have for RCB and for Virat. Like we speak about MS (Dhoni) and CSK, Virat and RCB will always be synonymous, and I don’t think that will change. That legacy will remain," Kumble said on Star Sports' IPL Today Live.

The Indian batting maestro enjoyed another prolific campaign last season, amassing 657 runs in 15 innings while maintaining an average of 54.75 and striking at 144.71. With eight fifties in the tally, he stood out as RCB’s most consistent performer and ended up among the top three run-scorers in the competition.

Also Read - Did Ravichandran Ashwin just confirm Gautam Gambhir’s role in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test retirements?

“Have seen AB de Villiers do that consistently” Kumble spoke about the mindset that defines elite players like Kohli, stressing how constant evolution is key to staying ahead. He hinted that Kohli could unveil new strokes this season, much like AB de Villiers once did.

"Great players always look to improve, they are never satisfied. Every season, you want to make corrections, not just for the team but also for your own growth and to challenge yourself. Don’t be surprised if he comes into this season with a different outlook, perhaps trying something like the scoop shot or the reverse scoop. We have seen AB de Villiers do that consistently over the years, and Virat could add that to his batting repertoire as well. Great players like him are constantly looking to evolve, improve, and challenge themselves," he added.