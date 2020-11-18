‘Read, and re-read his list of big scalps in IPL 2020’: Mohammed Kaif wants R Ashwin to be in India T20I team

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:44 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin had a good IPL in the UAE, where he picked up 13 wickets in 15 games for Delhi Capitals and conceded at an economy rate of 7.66. Ashwin got the wickets of some big players which included the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, and even Kings XI Punjab’s heavy-hitter Chris Gayle.

Ashwin, though, was not included in India’s ODI and T20I squads for Australia but was named only in the Test squad. Ashwin’s last appearance in the limited-overs format for India was back in 2017, and ainsce then he has only played Tests.

Former India cricketer and Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach believes that the Indian team should include Ashwin in the T20I team as he can be a valuable asset.

“Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99’s list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is,” Kaif tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ashwin is gearing up for the upcoming Test series against Australia. On Monday, in the net session, Ashwin was seen launching volleys to KL Rahul using a tennis racquet, and the wicket-keeper batsman was seen practicing pull shots.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.

