'I realised somebody needs to feel I'm a good captain': Ashwin's honest revelation amid Gavaskar's 'dishonour' dig

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar recently took aim at the Indian team management for not recognising the leader in Ravichandran Ashwin and denying him "even the honour" of vice-captaincy. However, the veteran Indian off-spinner, who retired last week following the end of the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane, insisted that he does not regret missing the opportunity to lead India. Former India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's batter Ben Duckett during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Ashwin did serve as a captain across formats in domestic cricket. More recently, he led Punjab Kings in IPL for two seasons and also donned the captain's armband in the last Tamil Nadu Premier League season. However, despite being identified as a shrewd and tactical captain, he never got the opportunity to be recognised among players who could lead India.

Taking to his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote: “Ashwin would have made a fine captain for India, but he was denied even the honor of being the vice-captain. There was an opportunity to give him the belated honour even if it was for a token Test match and a limited-overs bilateral series, but that also was denied to him."

‘I'm smart enough to know what works for me’

Speaking to Sky Cricket after his retirement, Ashwin made an honest revelation on missing out on the opportunity to lead India. He admitted that although he reckoned that he had it him to lead the national side, having served as a Tamil Nadu captain early in his first-class career, he has no regrets that BCCI's selectors failed to identify his potential in that department.

“Look, I think I'm smart enough to know what works for me and what doesn't for another person. Sometimes, all through my career, when I started my career, I got a captaincy given in first class to get very early. I've won few tournaments for the team. I believed I had it in me. But I do not have any regrets that I didn't go on to lead for my country. Because these are not things that I can control. I've realised somebody needs to feel that I'm good enough to lead a side. And then I need to get another 15-20 people to come along with me for me to be able to lead the team with a lot of grace and success,” he said.

“It wasn't meant to me in this particular chapter of my life. Don't think this particular corporate or the office felt I was good enough for leadership. And that doesn't mean I'm not good enough for leadership. Leadership is also not one that you consider as a captain. You don't need a title to do that. Because within me, I have been a great leader in that group to be able to contribute to other people's success. I looked out for zones of contribution and I did it to the best of my abilities. I do not have regrets, but I do think it would have been something that I would have enjoyed.”