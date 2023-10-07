News / Cricket / Records galore as Markram becomes fastest WC centurion; South Africa surpass Australia in sensational run-fest vs SL

Records galore as Markram becomes fastest WC centurion; South Africa surpass Australia in sensational run-fest vs SL

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Oct 07, 2023 06:35 PM IST

Aiden Markram smashed the fastest ODI century in the history of the World Cup as South Africa posted 428-5 in 50 overs.

After Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen laid the foundation for a gigantic total against Sri Lanka, South Africa's Aiden Markram played a record-breaking knock to help the Proteas break multiple records at the grandest stage of them all - the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Kickstarting its World Cup campaign against the 1996 champions on Saturday, Temba Bavuma's South Africa posted the highest ODI total in the history of the 50-over World Cup.

Aiden Markram celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa(PTI)

Markram played an entertaining knock of 106 as his 3rd ODI century paved the way for the Proteas to register a mammoth total of 428-5 in the 50-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Markram completed his century in 49 balls to become the fastest centurion at the ODI World Cup. The Proteas batter surpassed Kevin O'Brien, who previously held the record for the fastest ODI World Cup ton in 50 balls. Kevin achieved the feat in 50 balls against England in the 2011 World Cup which was also hosted by India.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: South Africa post 428-5 after 50 overs against 1996 world champions

Markram becomes fastest centurion as SA smash multiple records

Toying with Sri Lankan bowlers in match No.4 of the ODI World Cup in Delhi, the troika of Markram, De Kock and Van der Dussen slammed centuries as South Africa surpassed Australia by posting the highest total in World Cup history. Producing a run-fest in Delhi, South Africa scored the highest team total against Sri Lanka. This was also the first time that three players slammed centuries in an innings of a World Cup match.

“Markram, when he plays like that. is incredible to watch. He found a nice length, bowling it into the wicket (his battle with Wellalage). Once he found that, he made it tough for us in the middle. I needed to go to alternative options. We just really try and play the conditions to be honest. Quinny and I batted normally for a large part of the innings. We know what the guys coming in can do. Klaasen, Markram and Miller are some of the best finishers in the world currently,” Van der Dussen said during the innings break.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score , World Cup Schedule , India vs Afghanistan and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
