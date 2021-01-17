'Rest in peace my king': Hardik Pandya's tribute for late father Himanshu Pandya
Reacting to his father's demise for the first time, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.
Hardik and Krunal's father Himanshu Pandya passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Krunal Pandya, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, decided to leave the bio-bubble to be with the family in difficult times.
"My daddy As I said to your yesterday Your last one ride. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you everyday dad Love you always," tweeted Hardik Pandya.
Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England. He has also left Mumbai, where he was training, for Vadodara.
Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.
Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.
India skipper Virat Kohli and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, led the cricketing fraternity in condoling Himanshu's demise.
Baroda has so far won all its four matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side is at the top of Elite Group C with 16 points.
(With agency inputs)
