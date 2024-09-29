'Retain Virat Kohli, don't think Siraj will reach close to 14 crore': RCB receive bold advice from their former star

The IPL governing council announced the rules of players' retention for the next season on Sunday, and now the franchises have to make the tough calls to pick and choose players ahead of the auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one of the biggest fanbases, but the men's team has been unable to give their fans the joy of winning an IPL trophy since the tournament's inception. Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap last season.(AFP)

RCB qualified for the playoffs next season after a topsy-turvy ride but was knocked out after defeat in Eliminator. The RCB management will re-group again to brainstorm and pick the ideal options to retain for the next season. An IPL franchise can retain a total of 6 players from their existing squad. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Former India pacer RP Singh has advised RCB to do some smart work in the retention process and said they should keep only Virat Kohli, release all other players, and get them back in the auction.

"I feel they don't have any problem. They will just retain Virat Kohli, release everyone else, and use the RTM. If we see the value taking Rajat Patidar as an example, will we get him for more or less than 11 crores at the auction?" RP said on Colors Cineplex.

Talking about the other RCB stars, the former paceman asserted that they could sign back Rajat Patidar, who performed well last season, through the RTM option.

"I feel you will get Rajat Patidar for fewer. So you get him back at the auction. Even if he reaches close to 11 crores, you have the RTM which you can use there," he added.

Meanwhile, he also suggested that RCB would exhaust their purse if they decide to retain Mohammed Siraj as he thinks that he won't reach close to INR 14 crore in action, and they can re-sign him there through another RTM.

"Siraj, performance-wise, you will have to again judge whether you will get him close to 11 crores. I don't think Siraj will reach close to 14 crores. They will always have the option that if he reaches there, you can use the RTM," he added.

RCB should build team around Virat Kohli

RP, who has also played for RCB in the past, is clear that they should retain their former skipper Kohli and build the team around him.

"So they should go with a new mindset. They need Virat, he has contributed a lot to the franchise, and Virat is the most important player as well. So they should think about building the team around him, or with a new thought. I don't see anyone else apart from Virat Kohli having a value of 18 or 14 crores in this team," RP Singh stated.