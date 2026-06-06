Returning from exile, Ollie Robinson rocks New Zealand again as rain frustrates England at Lord's

Ollie Robinson continued to prove a thorn in New Zealand's side, taking two quick wickets, as England moved closer to victory in the first Test during what little play was possible at Lord's on Saturday.

Ollie Robinson is at it again!(Action Images via Reuters)

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Rain and bad light meant fewer than 10 overs were bowled on the third day of this three-match series.

But that was enough time for the 32-year-old Robinson to take two wickets for no runs in four balls as New Zealand slumped to 53-5 in their second innings.

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The Black Caps added two more runs before rain, which meant there was no play before lunch, returned at 1310 GMT Saturday.

The umpires finally abandoned proceedings for the day at 1629 GMT, with a handful of spectators still braving the bad weather as the floodlights pierced the gloom in northwest London.

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{{^usCountry}} At 55-5, New Zealand need 199 more runs to reach a victory target of 254 in what is the 150th Test staged at Lord's -- the most at any ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 55-5, New Zealand need 199 more runs to reach a victory target of 254 in what is the 150th Test staged at Lord's -- the most at any ground. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On only five occasions have the Black Caps successfully chased a higher total to win a Test. Only four sides have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test at Lord's. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On only five occasions have the Black Caps successfully chased a higher total to win a Test. Only four sides have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test at Lord's. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Opening batsman Devon Conway was 19 not out, with wicket-keeper Tom Blundell unbeaten on two at stumps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opening batsman Devon Conway was 19 not out, with wicket-keeper Tom Blundell unbeaten on two at stumps. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} New Zealand were struggling at 36-3 at Friday's close after England paceman Gus Atkinson struck twice and fast bowler Josh Tongue dismissed key batsman Kane Williamson. Gay shines on debut! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand were struggling at 36-3 at Friday's close after England paceman Gus Atkinson struck twice and fast bowler Josh Tongue dismissed key batsman Kane Williamson. Gay shines on debut! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} England's strong position in their first Test since a 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia owed much to debutant Emilio Gay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England's strong position in their first Test since a 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia owed much to debutant Emilio Gay. {{/usCountry}}

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The opening batsman top-scored with 57 in England's second-innings total of 226 -- a valuable contribution in a low-scoring game where the pitch has favoured the fast bowlers throughout.

New Zealand were bowled out for just 113 in their first innings, with recalled seamer Robinson taking his Test-best figures of 5-39 following more than two years of England exile.

With grey skies, allied to a lively pitch, once more proving helpful to the pacemen, he was soon back in the wickets again.

Rachin Ravindra had made just eight when he was undone by a brilliant Robinson delivery that angled in and then nipped away before clean bowling the squared-up left-hander, the ball hitting the top of off stump to leave New Zealand 53-4.

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In his next over, Sussex captain Robinson removed Daryl Mitchell for a duck when the batsman was given out lbw to a full-length ball that pitched on the line of middle and leg stumps.

Mitchell reviewed but replays confirmed he had been in front of his stumps playing all round an attempt to flick the ball away.

His dismissal was upheld on umpire's call, with Mitchell's exit the 22nd wicket in under three days' play to have fallen as a result of being bowled or leg before -- evidence of the challenging conditions confronting batsmen on both sides.

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