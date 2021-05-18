‘Reverse swing at its best from the king’: Ashwin astonished by Wasim Akram’s lethal bowling in death overs - WATCH

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently came across a throwback video on social media in which former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram could be seen bowling full throttle against New Zealand in a One Day International game. Known as one of the finest pacers Pakistan has ever produced, Wasim could be seen in the video terrorising former Kiwi batsman Chris Harris with both conventional and reverse swing.

Ashwin was stunned by Akram’s ability to move the ball in both directions in what was the 44th over of the ODI match. He shared the video clip on Twitter and tagged Akram in his post. The Indian spinner also hailed the Pakistan bowling great as the ‘king’ of fast bowling.

“Hello white ball !! Where are you these days?? That’s the 44 th over and reverse swing at it’s best from the king @wasimakramlive,” Ashwin wrote in his tweet.

Here’s the tweet:

Hello white ball 💭💭!! Where are you these days?? That’s the 44 th over and reverse swing at it’s best from the king @wasimakramlive 👏👏 https://t.co/PcgXEtOkwj — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 15, 2021

The video soon went viral on the social space as it garnered over 32000 likes and was retweeted by 3000 users.

Wasim Akram's illustrious career lasted more than a decade. He made his debut in 1985 against New Zealand at Eden Park. He was a part of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan team which won the 1992 World Cup. Akram represented his country in 356 ODIs and 104 Test matches. The bowling great picked up 502 wickets in the 50-over format and pocketed 414 scalps in Test cricket.

The former skipper retired from international cricket in 2003 after the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup which held in South Africa.