Riaz, Sammy rejoin Peshawar after successful COVID-19 appeal
Wahab Riaz and Daren Sammy were allowed to rejoin their Peshawar Zalmi team in the Pakistan Super League after their appeal against a quarantine for breaching COVID-19 protocols was accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
"The team ... has thanked the PSL Event Technical Committee for accepting their appeal," the cricket board said on Sunday.
"They have further assured (that) protocols will be followed and respected as everyone wants the PSL to succeed."
Peshawar Zalmi skipper Riaz and the team's head coach Sammy breached the team's bio-secure bubble on Friday night when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble.
But they rejoined the team following two negative COVID-19 tests after they were spared the three-day quarantine when their appeal was accepted by the PSL committee.
Later Sunday, Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar won the toss against Riaz and put Peshawar in to bat.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
