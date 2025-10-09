Richa Ghosh agonisingly misses maiden World Cup ton, yet MS Dhoni act crowns her in 52-year history

Richa Ghosh has just cracked a new ceiling in cricket. The Indian wicketkeeper batter has played the innings of a lifetime against South Africa in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup and has tumbled down records. Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa(AP)

Cricket has been witnessing World Cups in the ODI format since 1973, that is the year when the first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup was held. Richa has now broken a record that puts her at the zenith of 52 years of World Cup history.

Notably, coming to bat at number eight, the Indian wicketkeeper scored 94 runs off 77 deliveries. This knock came when India were struggling at 102/6. Her resilient effort helped India put a fighting total of 251 runs on the board. Besides, it also became the highest ever score by a number eight batter in World Cup history, both men’s and women’s combined.

The Women’s record

The previous record for the highest score at number eight in a Women’s ODI World Cup match belonged to India’s Pooja Vastrakar. She scored 67 runs vs Pakistan during the 2022 World Cup at Mount Maunganui.

Notably, the top three of this list are all Indians. While Richa sits at the top, Amanjot Kaur occupies the third spot. Kaur scored 57 runs against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ongoing World Cup against Sri Lanka. It was Kaur that day who took India to a fighting total and laid the foundation for their win. The venue and the opposition changed, Richa took the responsibility to fight for her team.

Rank Player Runs Opponent Ground Date 1 Richa Ghosh (IND) 94 v SA Visakhapatnam 9 Oct 2025 2 Pooja Vastrakar (IND) 67 v PAK Mount Maunganui 6 Mar 2022 3 Amanjot Kaur (IND) 57 v SL Guwahati 30 Sep 2025 4 Merissa Aguilleira (WI) 47* v SL Mumbai 3 Feb 2013 5 Katey Martin (NZ) 44 v WI Mount Maunganui 4 Mar 2022

The combined record

The brilliance of Richa’s knock in the match against South Africa is realised when one understands that it is the highest score by a number eight batter with men’s and women’s cricket combined. Notably, Ghosh went past Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 92 vs West Indies. The Australian scored the runs against the West Indies during the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup.

Rank Player Team Runs Opponent Ground Date 1 Richa Ghosh India (W) 94 v South Africa Visakhapatnam 9 Oct 2025 2 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia (M) 92 v West Indies Nottingham 6 Jun 2019 3 Ravindra Jadeja India (M) 77 v New Zealand Manchester 9 Jul 2019 4 Heath Streak Zimbabwe (M) 72* v New Zealand Bloemfontein 8 Mar 2003 5 Pooja Vastrakar India (W) 67 v Pakistan Mount Maunganui 6 Mar 2022 6 Abdul Razzaq Pakistan (M) 62 v New Zealand Pallekele 8 Mar 2011 7 Deryck Murray West Indies (M) 61* v Pakistan Birmingham 11 Jun 1975 8 Nasir Aziz UAE (M) 60 v West Indies Napier 15 Mar 2015 9 Logan van Beek Netherlands (M) 59 v Sri Lanka Lucknow 21 Oct 2023 10 Ranjan de Alwis Sri Lanka (M) 58* v England Taunton 11 Jun 1983

Now, Ghosh has taken the top spot in this list. Coincidentally, the third spot in this list is also occupied by an Indian. Ravindra Jadeja sits there for his 77-run knock against New Zealand during the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

Talking about the match, India would be looking to win the game so that Richa’s extra-ordinary effort does not go in vain. The Indian bowlers, especially the spinners will have to play a major role in deciding the fate of this game in favour of their team.