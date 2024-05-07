Ricky Ponting expresses disbelief over 'ultra-talented' Jake Fraser-McGurk's T20 World Cup snub

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting expressed disbelief as he questioned the exclusion of Delhi Capital’s star batter Jake Fraser-McGurk from Australia’s T20 squad for the T20 World Cup scheduled in June. The youngster has scored 259 runs from six matches with his highest score being 84 runs. Jake Fraser McGurk provided a much-needed boost to DC’s batting lineup with his explosive batting skills

DC coach Ponting believed that the youngster should’ve been considered for the T20 squad as he could’ve opened alongside Travis Head.

“Everyone's been pretty impressed with Jake Fraser Mcgurk, he's an ultra-talented kid, and I was a little surprised he was not included in the Australian squad. Had he and Travis Head walked out together it would have been something else," the former Aussie said in the press conference.

Fraser McGurk provided a much-needed boost to DC’s batting lineup with his explosive batting skills after their openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw failed to make ends meet in the opening order. The Australian batter was brought in against the Lucknow Super Giants where he stunned the bowlers with his spell-binding batting skills. While the other batsmen looked to take time before settling in the middle, McGurk would often begin by taking the aerial route with his attacking style. The right-hander smashed 55 runs off 35 deliveries to propel the team to victory against LSG.

Later in the season, McGurk was also made to open for the team and he didn’t disappoint. He continued to unleash his dominance as he followed up with outstanding innings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (65 off 18 balls) and the Mumbai Indians (84 off 27).

However, the youngster failed to deliver in DC’s last encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders as he fell for just 12 runs off 7 deliveries which he had also scored off a boundary and a six.

The Australian squad for the marquee event will be led by Mitchell Marsh who also featured in the DC squad this year but had to leave the side to take up the captaincy tasks. Another DC player to play in the former champions' line-up will be David Warner who is currently not anchoring the opening order of the Capitals due to his below-average performances.