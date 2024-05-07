Hardik Pandya shocked as Pat Cummins narrates how he lost part of middle finger due to mishap involving his sister

After the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, the two captain, Pat Cummins and Hardik Pandya were seen chatting, along with MI batter Suryakumar Yadav, and a glimpse of that moment indicated that the trio were talking about how the SRH skipper had lost his middle finger due to a mishap involving his sister. Pat Cummins narrates how he lost part of middle finger

In the video that went viral on social media after Mumbai's seven-wicket win against SRH, Hardik is seen walking up to Cummins, who was chatting with Suryakumar, who just smashed a match-winning 102 not out, and pointing towards his middle finger. The Australia captain is then seen recalling the incident with left both Hardik and Suryakumar shocked.

It was a story Cummins had revealed back in 2011 in an interview with cricket.com.au, shortly before his debut in South Africa. The incident happened when he was three or four years old, when his hand got slammed by a door, and as a result of it, he lost the top of his finger. He, however, admitted that it didn't affect him because the length of his middle finger is the same as the index finger.

"I lost the top of my finger when I was about three or four (years old)," he had said. "It got slammed in a door and I lost about a centimetre off the top of my finger. It doesn't really affect me because (the finger) is about the same length as the other one (index finger)."

The New South Welshman then added: "I still get my sister in tears ... (because) she slammed the door on it."

Talking about the match, the win helped Mumbai stay alive in the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs, albeit with a bleak chance. They did earn their fourth win in the season, which lifted them to the ninth spot in the points table. Meanwhile, SRH stand fourth in the table with three teams - CSK and LSG being the others - locked on 12 points from 11 games.