'Rohit Sharma might be feeling fatigued but he can't get a break': Clarke drops worrisome '2022 T20 World Cup' reminder

India captain Rohit Sharma's form in the ongoing 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a major concern for experts and fans with the T20 World Cup slated to begin in less than a month's time. Although he did get a century earlier in the tournament, his form has declined since, scoring his 34 runs in the last five innings which comprises four single-digit scores. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai(AP)

After being dismissed by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins on Sunday for a score of just 4 runs in five balls, Rohit was left shattered and almost teary-eyed in the MI dressing room, visuals of which sent shockwaves through social media.

Speaking to Star Sports, former Australia captain Michael Clarke reckoned that Rohit was merely unlucky on his dismissal, before outlining that a tricky challenge lies ahead of him. While the veteran feels that the former Mumbai Indians captain is in need for a break, given that he looks “fatigued”, but being a key member of the franchise, it is unlikely that he would get one.

“How many times do you see that exact ball go for six though? It happened to SKY. The exact same ball, exact same shot, except these went for six, Rohit gets out. Rohit, being the wise judge of his own performances, will undoubtedly be disappointed, especially considering his strong start. In my view, he might be feeling a bit fatigued as well. A break to freshen up could do wonders for him, but as the Indian captain and a key player for Mumbai Indians, you're not getting a break. So he's going to have to find form," he said.

Clarke feels that for a player like Rohit, it is only a matter of time before they find their form, before dropping a cheeky reminder on the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“I saw him the other day before the last game batting in the nets when his back was a little bit stiff. He was in a great mood. He's happy, which is a really good sign. He doesn't seem to be struggling with his timing; it's just a matter of getting out. With someone like Rohit, it's only a matter of time before he finds his form again. Hopefully, he stresses less and focuses on his game because he's too talented to keep missing out. He's at his best when he's timing the ball, rather than trying to force it. He's a great player, and I have no doubt he'll bounce back soon. Let's just hope it's not at the World Cup again,” he said jokingly.

Two years back, in his maiden ICC assignment as a full-time captain of India, Rohit had struggled to find form as he scored just 116 runs in six matches, which included a solitary fifty, against Netherlands, and two single-digit scores.