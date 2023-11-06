'Kohli didn't need to equal Tendulkar's record': Ponting gives 'absolute best' twist to Virat vs Sachin saga

Virat Kohli must be feeling a few kilos lighter after finally giving the whole of India the thing they wanted the most – a record-equalling 49th ODI century against South Africa at the World Cup 2023. Kohli's century – a knock of 101 off 120 balls – was one of the grittiest of his career as batting wasn't easy on a turning, gripping Eden Gardens surface. Hence, once he got to the landmark, Kohli's knock was appreciated by one and all including the great Ricky Ponting. The former Australia captain, whose addition to the CWC '23 panel of commentators has been a welcome change and a breath of fresh air and it was great to see one of the world's cricketing GOATs in the commentary box appreciate another on the field.

Ricky Ponting had a scintillating take on Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century(AFP/PTI)

Game recognised game. On Kohli equalling Master Blaster's record of most ODI hundreds, Ponting's reaction on the milestone takes the cake. One of the very few to play against both Indian greats, Ponting was at the peak of his prowess whenever he took the field against Tendulkar and was still going strong at his craft versus Kohli in the last few years of his glittering career. Seeing both the legends up close, while Ponting had all the admiration and respect for Sachin, he gave his vote of 'absolute best' to Virat.

"There is no doubt he is the absolute best and I have said that for a long time. He didn't need to equal Sachin's record, he doesn’t need to break the record. If you look at his overall batting record it is incredible. To think that he got 49 ODI hundreds and equalled Sachin and in 175 less innings is unbelievable," Ponting commented on Kohli's innings while speaking to ICC.

While Kohli has already set the World Cup ablaze with his stunning string of impressive innings to be placed second in the list of the tournament's highest scorers with 543 runs from 8 matches – just 7 runs behind leader Quinton de Kock – Ponting feels Kohli is not done just yet. With one more league game to be played in a week's time, India would want at least two more Kohli specials in the semifinal and final to realise their and every one else's dream of winning the World Cup.

"That might be a bit of a monkey off his back. I think he has been working extra hard to equal Sachin's record. That's done now and it has happened at a really good time at the tournament for him. One more game to go and then they head into the semi-finals. It was an almost perfect day for Virat and a great day for India," mentioned the Aussie great.

