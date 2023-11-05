close_game
News / Cricket / 'Never going to be as good as him': Virat Kohli's glorious tribute to 'hero' Tendulkar after record-equalling 49th ton

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 05, 2023 09:15 PM IST

Virat Kohli paid a glorious tribute to ‘hero’ Sachin Tendulkar after equalling the latter's record for most ODI centuries on Sunday.

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in ODIs, as he smashed his 49th ton during the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa. Kohli played a gritty knock on a tough surface in Kolkata, taking 119 balls to reach the iconic landmark as India registered a prolific 243-run win over the second-placed side. With the win, India ensured they will finish at the top of the table at the end of the group stage.

Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation after the win over South Africa(X)
Following the historic 49th from Kohli, Tendulkar took to his official X account to wish the India star. In a brilliant tweet, Tendulkar wrote that he hopes Kohli breaks his record over the next “few days,” indicating that the 35-year-old should reach the landmark 50th century at the ongoing World Cup.

Also read: 'Stuff of dreams, things you dream of as a child': Virat Kohli after leaving Sachin Tendulkar behind en route to No. 49

“Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!” Tendulkar wrote.

Following India's comprehensive win against the Proteas, Kohli, who was named the player of the match, reacted to Tendulkar's tweet. During the post-match interview, Kohli insisted that it was an “honour” for him to receive words of appreciation from Tendulkar, and stated that he can never be as good as his “hero.”

“It is quite special to me. It is all too much to take in right now. To equal my hero's record in ODIs is a huge honour for me. I know people like comparisons but I'm never going to be as good as him. There is a reason why everyone of us look up to him, he is a perfection when it comes to batting,” Kohli said.

“I am trying to do my best, trying to win games for my country. He is always going to be my hero regardless of what happens. It is a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him play on TV. So, to stand here and get this appreciation from someone like him, it means a lot to me,” he said further.

With his unbeaten 101-run knock, Kohli is currently the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 543 runs to his name in eight matches. South Africa's Quinton de Kock stays at the top of the table with 550 runs to his name.

