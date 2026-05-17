Ricky Ponting left gutted and alone in dugout after PBKS' 6th straight loss; Shreyas Iyer, Preity Zinta have tense chat

Punjab Kings have hit a major stumbling block, slipping to their sixth straight defeat after a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. A team that once looked unstoppable in the first half of the season - going unbeaten in seven games with six wins and a tie - now finds itself in a must-win situation and still dependent on other results to stay alive in the race. Ricky Ponting sits alone in disappointment while Shreyas Iyer holds a chat with Preity Zinta after the defeat vs RCB. (X Images)

Punjab’s momentum has completely evaporated at a crucial stage of the tournament, with little going their way in recent matches. The dip in form has also affected skipper Shreyas Iyer, while the fast bowling unit has struggled to deliver under pressure when it mattered most. What once looked like a commanding campaign has now turned into a fight for survival.

After the defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ricky Ponting cut a disappointed figure in the dugout, sitting alone as the frustration of another loss reflected clearly on his face. The result added to Punjab Kings’ growing troubles in the tournament, with the team now staring at another trophyless season.