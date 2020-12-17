Ricky Ponting predicts Prithvi Shaw’s exact mode of dismissal a ball before he gets out for a duck

cricket

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:11 IST

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting predicted Prithvi Shaw’s exact mode of dismissal seconds before the India opener was bowled for a second-ball duck after India opted to bat first in the historic first-ever day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday.

Ponting who was in the commentary box for 7 cricket when play began with Starc taking the ball for Australia and Shaw taking guard for India, explained how the young India opener has a tendency to leave a gap between his bat and pad while playing in-coming deliveries.

India vs Australia live score 1st Test Day 1

“If he does have a chink in his armour it’s the ball which does come back into him,” Ponting said after Shaw defended Starc’s first ball, which was pitched on a good length and went on with the angle.

“He’s very comfortable playing the ball away from his body. He does get his head in line with the ball but he doesn’t commit his front foot to the line of the ball and quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that’s where the Aussies will target,” Ponting said even as Starc started his run-up for the second ball.

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him...



"Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

The left-arm quick pitched it slightly fuller a tad wide off the stump in the next ball and Shaw took the bait. He went for a drive on the up without moving his feet, got an inside edge and dragged it onto his stumps.

Also Read | Twitter goes berserk after Prithvi Shaw gets bowled for a duck

This was Shaw’s first duck in Test cricket.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Ponting is well aware of Shaw’s weaknesses as the Australian great has been working with the India right-hander in the IPL for two seasons now. Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals, the franchise for which Shaw opens the batting in the IPL.

India preferred Shaw over Gill despite the former being horribly short of runs in the warm-up matches ahead of the four-match series.

“It looks like a nice wicket, nice and hard,” Kohli said after winning the toss. “We’d like to put some pressure on the opposition.”

Joe Burns and Matthew Wade will open the batting for Australia. Regular opener David Warner is out with a groin injury. All-rounder Cameron Green will play his first test for Australia, which has won all seven day-night matches it has played with the pink ball.

Green will bat at No. 6.

“Happy to be bowling first. There might be a bit in it,” Australia captain Tim Paine said at the toss. “Certainly would have liked to bat first but our attack will perform in all conditions.”