Home / Cricket / Ricky Ponting recalls time when he thought he almost lost his son

Ricky Ponting recalls time when he thought he almost lost his son

Along with being this tough cricketer, now retired, he is also a doting father to three children. Ponting has two daughters and a son with his wife Rianna.

cricket Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:59 IST
Hindustan Times
Ricky Ponting with wife Rianna and their three kids.
Ricky Ponting with wife Rianna and their three kids.(Twitter/Ricky Ponting)
         

The cricketing world has seen former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as a tough customer. A leader who wasn’t shy in being in the face of his opponents. A batsman who was ruthless in his attack and a cricketer who wanted to win at all costs.

Along with being this tough cricketer, now retired, he is also a doting father to three children. Ponting has two daughters and a son with his wife Rianna. His son Fletcher has had to deal with two nearly fatal experiences very early in his young life and on both occasions Ponting was left helpless as he could just watch his son battle through the difficult situations.

While a six-week old Fletcher battled meningitis and came through, the Ponting family was in for another torrid time when an eight months old Fletcher contracted an infection during a hernia surgery. Speaking about the time, Ponting said he thought he had almost lost his son.

‘He was just limp. I thought to myself, “He’s gone!” Every nurse and doctor from the level rushed into the room at the same time - it was like a code red,’ Ponting told The Herald Sun, according to a report in DailyMail.

‘It’s where your mind goes. Your body goes numb. You are helpless. There’s nothing scarier.’

‘I thought he was going to come out with his whole right side cut out. Luckily, they got it before it got into his flesh and took over his body,’ Ponting said.

To the family’s good fortune, Fletcher came out of this also. Ponting and his wife founded the Ponting Foundation in 2008 and the organization has been working towards providing financial support to Australians suffering from cancer.

“The Ponting Foundation is dedicated to doing everything possible to help young Australians and their families beat cancer. It provides funding for a wide range of essential services that comfort and nurture young Australians with cancer while providing emotional support and financial assistance for their family,” the foundation’s website states.

