Ricky Ponting’s positive attitude helping Delhi Daredevils: Shahbaz Nadeem

Ricky Ponting was a fierce competitor during his playing days, always playing to win and it’s no different in his new role as the coach of the Delhi Daredevils.

On the eve of Daredevils’ match against Mumbai Indians, Shahbaz Nadeem said that the former Australian skipper adopts a very positive approach in whatever he does and is very competitive.

“His only mantra is to win. He does not believe in how you play or what you do. At the end of the day, the results should be positive; he is here to win the championship and that’s what he tells us every day and we have to believe in him and he comes with a positive attitude, it is helping us a lot,” Nadeem told reporters at the pre-match conference.

Nadeem, who has been open of the consistent performers in the IPL, feels that spinners are playing a major role in the shortest format, especially in the middle overs.

“From the last two-three years, spinners are doing well in T20 format. They come after six overs and bowl till 15th over. maximum time you will see that if spinners take two-three wickets in the middle period, they are doing exceptional job for the team,” said the left-arm spinner, who took two wickets in the middle overs in their last match against Rajasthan Royals to restrict their run flow. Unfortunately for Daredevils, the match was shortened due to the rain and they couldn’t cope with the conditions thereafter.