Ricky Ponting stands with head down as Preity Zinta has intense chat with him after Punjab Kings lose five in a row

Out of nowhere, Punjab Kings have seen their season become suddenly complicated. After an unbeaten first half of the campaign which saw them rack up 13 points with six wins, they remain on that mark even five games later, with a massive five-game losing slide. Ricky Ponting and Preity Zinta have a solemn conversation after PBKS' fifth consecutive loss. (Screengrab)

When a losing streak of this size comes around, it becomes a matter of concern for all concerned. Especially so for members of a team who can’t have a role to play on the field and must do their work behind the scenes. While Shreyas Iyer has been the on-field captain and the face of the action as PBKS lost their fifth game in a row against Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala, the post-match scenes saw coach Ricky Ponting in a tense conversation with owner Preity Zinta, both with grave faces.

Broadcast cameras captured Zinta having a chat with Ponting, who was wearing a solemn look on his face and even turned down to look at his shoes. While the content or even the tone of the conversation would require pure conjecture and speculation, it isn’t difficult to imagine what the topic of conversation would have been – what’s going wrong, and what is the plan to fix it?