Ricky Ponting to miss DC vs RR IPL 2022 tie, to remain in isolation after family member tests positive for Covid

Head coach Ricky Ponting will not be travelling with the team for Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday after a family member of the former Australia captain tested positive for Covid, the franchise announced. Although Ponting has returned a negative test result himself, he will remain in isolation for five days.

"A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for Covid. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of," a release from Delhi Capitals stated.

"Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario."

The family member was staying with Ponting and upon being tested positive, the head coach was isolated with the rest of the teammates. The entire DC contingent had undergone Rapid Antigen Test on Thursday and Friday and the good news is that the remaining players have not been affected. With Ponting out, it is expected that the other members of the support staff including Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson, Pravin Amre and James Hopes will oversee proceedings for the match against RR at the Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

This is the seventh Covid case to emerge from the Capitals camp in this season of the IPL, after Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Siefert had tested positive along with four other staff members. The Covid scare had resulted in a venue change for two of DC's matches, tonight's included. The Capitals also announced that all those to have tested positive are being carefully looked after.

"The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery," the statement read.