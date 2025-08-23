Rinku Singh's candid admission after being picked in Asia Cup squad: 'Felt I would be left out but selectors…'

India middle-order batter Rinku Singh made a candid admission, saying he was not expecting to be picked in the Asia Cup squad. The left-handed batter, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), witnessed dwindling returns in the last two editions of the tournament, and he even failed to set the stage on fire in T20Is. However, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the committee opted to maintain continuity as they named Rinku in the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament, beginning September 9. Rinku Singh opens up on his selection in the Asia Cup squad. (AFP)

Rinku recently justified his selection in style as he hit an unbeaten century in the ongoing UPT20 league. Speaking to RevSportz on the sidelines of the competition, the 27-year-old stated that he wasn't expecting to be picked because of his form recently.

In the UPT20 league, Rinku has also been rolling his arm over, and he believes that his chipping in with a few overs has possibly resulted in selectors picking him for the Asia Cup. He revealed that the selection committee is showing preference to players who are multi-dimensional.

"I got motivated after I saw my name on the Asia Cup list. I did not do well last year, and I felt that it was possible that I would get left out. But the selectors showed trust in me and selected me, and that gave me a confidence boost. The innings that I played in the UP T20 League have boosted my confidence, and I would take it there," Rinku said.

"Bowling is very important today. The selectors want you to have multiple roles in the team. If you cannot affect the game by bat, do it with the ball," he added.

'I can bat anywhere'

In IPL 2024, when Gautam Gambhir took over as the mentor of KKR, Rinku was used as a finisher by the franchise. The same role continued for the left-hander when Gambhir took over the reins as the head coach of India.

However, over time, Rinku failed to set the stage on fire, leading to speculation about his ouster from the team. Now that he has been picked by the management, Rinku said that he has the capability of batting higher up the order.

"I batted at No. 5 in 2023. I do not feel good when I bat at No. 7 and No. 8. But it is the team's need, so you have to perform in that role. I have played 33 T20I matches for the Indian team, and I have scored 3 fifties. I can bat everywhere, not just in the finisher's role," Rinku said.

Recently, Rinku smashed an unbeaten knock of 108 off 48 balls, including 7 fours and 8 sixes, as he took his team, Meerut Mavericks, over the line in the chase of 168 runs. This was Rinku's maiden T20 century.