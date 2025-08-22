'Bhai camera toh bandh kar ley': Rinku Singh snapped at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav; 'I was really angry'

The decks have been cleared for India to face Pakistan in the upcoming Men's Asia Cup. Ever since the tournament's schedule was announced, calls grew in India for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boycott the contest in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. However, the Sports Ministry issued a clarification, stating that India can play against Pakistan in multi-lateral events. Ahead of the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan on September 14, India's middle-order batter Rinku Singh recalled the time last year when he ended up losing his cool at a Pakistani fan in South Africa. Rinku Singh opens up on losing cool at a Pakistani fan in South Africa last year.

During the four-match series between India and South Africa in South Africa last year, a fan was caught on camera approaching Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. The fan had his camera open, and he tried to extract a reaction from the Indian duo, asking them why their country is not willing to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

While Suryakumar Yadav maintained his calm, Rinku Singh was seen sporting an angry look. Months after this incident, the left-handed batter finally opened up about it, revealing what actually happened.

It must be mentioned that India did not tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy after not receiving the security clearance from the government. India, rather played, all of their matches in Dubai, eventually winning the competition by beating New Zealand in the final.

“The guy came close to us. He had his camera open. He was asking some weird questions. He just wanted to get a reaction out of us. He wanted some content. I just told him, 'Bhai, camera to band karle. (Close your camera).' He then shut his camera,” Rinku Singh told News24.

“Suryakumar Yadav was with me; he ensured that the fan was silent. As you saw in that video, I was really angry. It's not done that you come close and your camera is open. It was wrong,” he added.

Rinku Singh part of India's squad

The Indian Asia Cup team was announced earlier this week. Rinku Singh is one of the 15-member team. If the left-handed batter plays the match against Pakistan on September 14, then it will be his first game against the arch-rival.

Rinku Singh justified his Asia Cup selection in style on Thursday as he smashed a century for Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing UPT20 in Lucknow. His innings was studded with eight sixes as he played an unbeaten knock of 108.

The Men's Asia Cup will begin on September 9. India will play their first match of the tournament on September 10 against the United Arab Emirates. The marquee contest between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai on September 14.