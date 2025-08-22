Search Search
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rinku Singh justifies Asia Cup 2025 selection with stunning ton in UPT20, smacks 108* off 48 balls with 8 sixes

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 11:03 am IST

In the penultimate over, Rinku Singh smacked a hat-trick of sixes, off Gorakhpur bowler Vasu Vats, as he got his ton off only 45 balls.

Rinku Singh was in dominant form on Thursday in the ongoing UPT20 in Lucknow. He played a captain’s knock for Meerut Mavericks, slamming eight sixes during his 48-ball stint, as his side defeated Dhruv Jurel’s Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by six wickets, at the Ekana Stadium. He slammed an unbeaten knock of 108 runs as his side chased down 168 runs, with seven balls remaining.

Rinku Singh after his match-winning ton.(Twitter)
Rinku Singh after his match-winning ton.(Twitter)

Meanwhile, in the penultimate over, he smacked a hat-trick of sixes, off Gorakhpur bowler Vasu Vats, as he got his ton off only 45 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and eight sixes, at a strike rate of 225.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid busted R Ashwin for coaching Indian team better than The Wall, move backfired: ‘Mitchell Starc knows Tamil’

The win saw Meerut climb to third position in the standings. The knock also perfectly justified his selection for the 2025 Asia Cup. It raised some eyebrows as Washington Sundar wasn’t included in the roster.

Explaining Rinku’s selection, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said, “He [Sundar] has always been in the scheme of things. At the moment, we have two mystery spinners/wristspinners in Varun and Kuldeep, and Axar has been around for a while. When we need four spinners, he may always be in the mix. For now, we felt we needed an extra batter in Rinku. And you could only pick 15. If there were 16, maybe he could’ve been in.”

Jurel (38) and Akashdeep Nath (23) took Gorakhpur to 167. Meanwhile, Nishant Kushwaha (37) also played a decent knock. But Rinku made the run chase look easy, as he single-handedly guided his team to victory.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
News / Cricket News / Rinku Singh justifies Asia Cup 2025 selection with stunning ton in UPT20, smacks 108* off 48 balls with 8 sixes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On