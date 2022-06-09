Rishabh as opener in T20 WC? Ex-India batter gives his verdict on whether Pant becomes 'backup' for Rohit-Rahul

Maverick stumper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to lead India after KL Rahul was ruled out to injury on the eve of the Twenty20 series against South Africa. Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals in the IPL, will take charge of the five-game assignment, starting Thursday (June 9) in New Delhi. Pant's leadership spell with the national team will be bolstered by his experience of leading the Capitals in the IPL. But does the 24-year-old also don the opener's role moving forward? (Also Read | 'He can bowl with the new ball. Has been batting well too': Kaif questions India star's absence from South Africa T20Is)

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer believes the team management would not experiment with the batting order, especially when it has got players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the ranks. Pant had opened the innings with Rohit Sharma earlier this year in a One-day International against West Indies. He has played 30 Tests, 24 one-day and 43 Twenty20 matches for India since his debut in 2017.

“I don’t think so. I don’t see Rishabh Pant opening in the T20 World Cup. I don't think that is in the selectors' or captain Rohit Sharma's plans. I think Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan (will open) because we haven’t got anybody who’s going to be the third opener. We’ve got Rohit and KL Rahul, who are pretty much sure to open, but we are not pretty sure who is going to be that backup opener. We can try these guys and find out," Jaffer told ESPNcricino.

Head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit have been handed the tricky task of finding the perfect team combination and assigning specific roles to players as India gear up for this year's T20 World Cup. While Gaikwad has played just three T20 Internationals so far, Ishan has amassed 289 runs in 10 T20Is.

Pant, meanwhile, looks to make the most of his unexpected chance to captain. "It's a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity like this in your hometown, (no) bigger opportunity than that and I will make the most of it," the left-handed dasher told reporters on his appointment as India captain.

Pant was identified as a future leader alongside Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah after Virat Kohli stood down from the captaincy. Hardik Pandya has also joined the race, thanks to a stellar season with Gujarat Titans where he led the IPL debutants to the coveted title.

On his experience of leading the Delhi-based franchise in the IPL, Pant said "It will help me a lot because when you keep on doing the same thing over a period of time you tend to improve. I am someone who keeps learning from my mistakes, and I think that's what is going to help me in the coming days."

