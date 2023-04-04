Home / Cricket / 'Rishabh became better since Dhoni...': Ganguly's colossal statement about 'irreplaceable' DC superstar amid IPL 2023

'Rishabh became better since Dhoni...': Ganguly's colossal statement about 'irreplaceable' DC superstar amid IPL 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly admitted that a player of Rishabh Pant's calibre is not replaceable in franchise tournaments.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly believes Rishabh Pant's unfortunate injury will serve as an opportunity for youngsters who want to step up in the absence of the former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Runners-up in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi Capitals appointed veteran opener David Warner as the captain of the franchise after Pant was ruled out of the entire IPL season.

Sourav Ganguly admitted that a player of Rishabh Pant's calibre is not replaceable in franchise tournaments(IPL-PTI)
Sourav Ganguly admitted that a player of Rishabh Pant's calibre is not replaceable in franchise tournaments(IPL-PTI)

Former DC skipper Pant is set to miss the entire 2023 season after the wicketkeeper-batter suffered multiple injuries in a serious car accident last year. Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel was recently named as Pant's replacement for the IPL 2023. Eyeing their maiden IPL crown in the 16th season of the cash-rich league, Pant-less DC kickstarted their campaign with a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday.

ALSO READ: RCB suffer huge blow ahead of KKR clash as Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to Achilles heel injury

Speaking ahead of DC's upcoming match against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023, Ganguly admitted that a player of Pant's calibre is not replaceable in franchise tournaments. The former India skipper also opined that Pant became a much better player after legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni called time on his illustrious international career.

“Obviously the team will miss Rishabh, but this is an opportunity for others to step up. We will miss him (Rishabh) for the season as players like (Jasprit) Bumrah, Rishabh and Shreyas are not replaceable in franchise tournaments and best are distributed to all teams. I see this as an opportunity for someone to become better because Rishabh became better since MS Dhoni stopped playing. That’s the way players are produced. You see (Shubman) Gill getting better, Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) playing well, so it’s an opportunity. Rishabh will be missed but most important is his recovery,” Ganguly told reporters.

Ganguly also backed batters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan after they were dismissed for cheap by speedster Mark Wood in their IPL 2023 opener against Lucknow. Asked to chase down a challenging total of 193 in 20 overs, Warner's DC only mustered 143/9 as Delhi lost the match by 50 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sourav ganguly delhi capitals indian premier league ipl top players ipl records + 3 more
sourav ganguly delhi capitals indian premier league ipl top players ipl records + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out