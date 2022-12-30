Rishabh Pant accident: Sequence of events that led to the cricketer's scary car crash

India cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrible road accident on Friday morning. The 25-year-old was travelling to his home in Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider and caught fire on the highway near Roorke in Uttarakhand at around 5:30 am. He sustained injuries to his head, knee, shin and back during the accident. Locals came to the aid of Pant in the nick of time and now he is being treated at Max Hospital, Dehradun where he is out of danger to his life.

Following is the sequence of events regarding Pant's unfortunate road accident.

1. As per official statement by Uttarakhand Police Department, Pant was travelling alone and dozed off while driving his car. The Mercedes car hit the road divider on the highway at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee and caught fire. The India cricketer then broke the windscreen to escape from the wreckage. As per reports, he was lying on a grassy patch between dividers on the highway, when locals and a bus driver named Sushil Kumar helped him. An ambulance was called and he was then admitted to a hospital in Roorkee.

2. As per reports, he sustained injuries to his head, knee, shin and back during the accident. His back was badly bruised with deep cuts and bleeding profusely. Pant received medical aid for his injuries in Roorkee hospital and was then rushed to Max Hospital, Dehradun for further treatment.

3. In Max Hospital, he was admitted under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable and the India cricketer is out of danger to his life. Pant is conscious and also able to talk. Dr Ashish Yagnik of the hospital informed that his detailed medical bulletin will be released after proper examination.

4. Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and Uttarakhand government are ensuring the best healthcare and treatment to the star India cricketer. As per ANI, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Pant's mother and promised her all possible healthcare arrangements. Dhami also instructed Uttarakhand officials to provide Pant with an air ambulance if required.

Pant was a part of the India Test team that beat hosts Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match series recently. He finished as the fifth highest run-getter in the series, amassing 148 runs in two matches at an average of 49.33.

