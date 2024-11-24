Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive IPL buy at 27 crore, Iyer fetches 26.75 crore deal

PTI |
Nov 24, 2024 04:50 PM IST

Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive IPL buy at ₹27 crore, Iyer fetches ₹26.75 crore deal

Jeddah , Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as Lucknow Super Giants splurged a humongous 27 crore to buy the flamboyant India keeper-batter in the tournament's mega auction here on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive IPL buy at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27 crore, Iyer fetches <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.75 crore deal
Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive IPL buy at 27 crore, Iyer fetches 26.75 crore deal

The amount LSG spent for Pant ensured Shreyas Iyer's record of being the tournament's costliest player lasted barely a few minutes after Punjab Kings broke the bank to buy the India batter for 26.75 crore.

Moments before Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Iyer surpassed the record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 24.75 crore in the last auction.

Pant went to LSG after his former franchise Delhi Capitals did not use the Right to Match card to buy him back.

Starc got a much lower price this time and was sold to Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crore, while England's Jos Buttler went to Gujarat Titans for 15.75 crore.

Among others, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's consistency earned him a massive bid of 18 crore, also from Punjab Kings via the Right to Match card, while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was bought for 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans.

Iyer, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, started with a base price of two crore.

Delhi Capitals had the bid at 26 crore for him but PBKS raised the amount to get the player.

Chennai Super Kings started with the first bid for Arshdeep, whose base price was also two crore.

Eventually, after an intense bidding war, the seamer was bought back by Punjab, who exercised the right to match option to complete the deal, having released him earlier.

This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year's event in Dubai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On