Rishabh Pant breaks world record, then flings bat to square leg; Jasprit Bumrah goes ROFL

There is never a dull moment when Rishabh Pant is on screen. Whether batting, keeping or even away from the cricket field, attending a comedy show as a guest, Pant is box office everywhere. Here, we would try to stick to matters on the field, which is why Pant is the cynosure of all eyes. On Day 4 of the ongoing India vs England 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Pant broke a world record. It was as nonchalant as possible. Pant now holds the record for most sixes in an away country. He now has 23 sixes (till Lunch on Day 4) in England, which is two more than the previous record-holder Ben Stokes, who has hit 21 sixes in South Africa. India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day four(AFP)

Pant walked in at No.5 after KL Rahul's stumps were massacred by Josh Tongue and straightaway gave the charge to the bowler who is renowned for bowling over 140 consistently and missed a full toss. Wicket, charge, full toss, swing of the bat and miss. Oufff! We will give you a moment to catch your breath, as Pant, too, gave us one by defending the next ball. As solid as it gets. But that was it. The rollercoaster ride, however, started its steep descent.

Pant pulled the next short ball for a four to get off the mark and then danced down the ground to deposit the next ball for a huge six over mid-off. It was Pant's 22nd six in England, that took him past Stokes' record for most by any batter in an away country.

The entertainment, of course, had just begun. Pant tried to give the same treatment to England captain Ben Stokes, but this time, he didn't quite get the same elevation. It went straight to the mid-off fielder's hands and burst out. Stokes could not believe it. Zak Crawley had let go of a regulation chance to send back the most destructive Indian batter.

Quite expectedly, this did little to deter Pant, who continued to treat this Test match as book cricket. He cut Tongue for a four in the next over, and when the right-arm pacer overcorrected his line, Pant almost sat on one knee and slog-swept it for another six.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was Pant's next target. He was hit for a couple of overs in the next over. Stokes threw him the ball anticipating a miscue from Pant.

Tongue was still at it from the other end, classic Stokes captaincy. He never takes off the bowler who gets hit. Instead, gives him an opportunity to change things.

In the fourth ball of the 34th over, another amazing thing happened. Pant, while trying a repeat of his six a couple of years ago, lost his bat. He swung so hard that the ball flew out of his grip and landed near square leg, leaving almost everyone at Edgbaston in splits.

Rishabh Pant throws bat to square leg, Jasprit Bumrah reacts

The best reaction, however, came from India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who could not stop laughing while sitting in the dressing room. Mohammed Siraj, too, was seen laughing in disbelief.

Pant was unbeaten on 41 alongside skipper Shubman Gill (24 not out) at the interval. Their quickfire partnership of 51 runs came off 53 balls.