‘Everyone saw it. What happened with us was not right': Under-fire Rishabh Pant defends unexpected last-over antiques

Under fire Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant defended his unexpected reaction of trying to call the batters back in the dugout during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Friday. Pant said the third umpires should have 'intervened' and 'checked that no-ball' which he believes could have been 'precious' for his side in the last over.

"I thought the no-ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no-ball, but it's not in my control. Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no-ball. Everyone on the ground saw that. I think the third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no-ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess, " said Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The last over the DC innings was full of controversies. Chasing 223 for victory DC needed 36 in the final over. Rovman Powell hit back-to-back sixes off Obed McCoy's first two deliveries in the last over to spring life back into the game. The third delivery was high full-toss which Powell again hit for a six. But what transpired immediately after that, became a major talking point.

Shocked and furious at the on-field umpires for not calling the third ball of the over a no-ball, Pant, at first signalled DC batters Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to continue arguing with the umpires. But when nothing happened, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen signalling Powell and Kuldeep to return to the dugout.

Assistant coach Praveen Amre entered the field to request umpires to go to the third umpire but the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan did not budge. When asked about that, Pant said 'it wasn't right.'

"Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it. I think it was the fault of both the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring. I thought we could have done pretty well from there I guess. It hurts more when you go so close, especially in a match when the other team has scored 220 runs, but I feel we could have bowled a little better. It's part and parcel of the game. I can only tell them to have their chin up and prepare for the next one right now, " said Pant on Pravin Amre going onto the field.

The match finally resumed with McCoy making a good comeback after conceding a hat-trick of sixes in the first deliveries, to seal victory by 15 runs.

This was Delhi Capitals' fourth defeat in seven matches and they are now in sixth place in the IPL points table. Rajasthan Royals have won their fifth match out of seven and they have now gone to the top of the table.