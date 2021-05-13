Rishabh Pant gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Star India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Thursday received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 23-year-old player, who has been named in the India squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent series in England, posted a picture of him taking the jab.

“Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus,” wrote Pant on his Twitter handle, along with the picture.

Pant has been in tremendous form this year as he played a key role in India's Test series victories against Australia and England. He also led the Delhi Capitals in the suspended Indian Premier League.

Several of Pant’s teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have taken the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine at different centres in the country.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Everyone above the age of 18 is now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.