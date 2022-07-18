Rishabh Pant reveals conversation with Hardik Pandya during 133-run stand vs England: 'Just let our instincts take over'

India were in all kinds of trouble when Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant came together in the middle at Old Trafford against England on Sunday. By the time their partnership ended, England were on the brink of defeat, needing to get India all-out to win the series.

Pandya and Pant put on a partnership of 133 off just 115 balls for the fifth wicket as India were chasing a target of 260. While it was Pandya, who had taken four wickets during England's innings, who provided the acceleration, Pant caught up after he crossed his half century. Pant eventually won player of the match as he went berzerk after Pandya's dismissal. He ended the match unbeaten on 125 off 113 balls as India won the match five wickets.

“We were just saying that we will play with intent but not force things. They were also under pressure when we were playing, they were trying to get us to play rash shots,” said Pant in a video posted by the BCCI about the conversations he had with Pandya during the partnership. “So we were just saying that we will take it one ball at a time and not think too much. We will just let our instincts take over and keep on playing and look to build a partnership.”

India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for how the pair handled the situation as well. “It was quite clinical how they finished off. Special mention for Hardik for the way he bowled and the way he batted, this was game changing for us. Getting 70-odd off 55 balls or something like that. And then Pant to finish off. We always talk about one batter staying till the end, it was the perfect one for us today,” said Rohit.

